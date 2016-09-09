Despite his full schedule, singer Jay Chou, also known as Chairman Chou, recently found the time to fly to the US to shoot a series of public service advertisements. As a global charity ambassador for WildAid, Chou recorded eight video messages, in both Chinese and English. He confessed that the biggest challenge for him was speaking in English, so he asked his wife, model Hannah Quinlivan, for some one-to-one instruction.

The music video (MV) for Chou’s new song, “Turkish Ice Cream,” was released recently, together with a special announcement in English, as he had invited NBA player Jeremy Lin to appear in the MV. The two danced and played not only the piano, but also a bit of basketball.

Chou was named the best-paid entertainer of the year in Taiwan, with an income estimated at over NT$790 million through concerts and advertisements. Rounding out the top five list are Chou, singers Leehom Wang, Jam Hsiao, Jolin Tsai and Show Lo.

(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDDY CHANG)

「周董」周杰倫行程滿檔，日前仍抽空飛往美國拍攝公益廣告。他這次擔任野生救援的全球公益大使，拍了中、英文版本共八支影片，坦言最大的挑戰是說英文，趕緊找愛妻昆凌一對一練習。

周杰倫新歌「土耳其冰淇淋」近日首播，他特地用英文預告，原來是邀請到NBA球星林書豪跨刀。兩人除尬籃球，也一起比舞技、彈鋼琴。

周杰倫今年收入稱冠台灣演藝圈，靠演唱會、廣告等，推估進帳破七點九億台幣。他和歌手王力宏、蕭敬騰、蔡依林、羅志祥包辦了收入榜前五名。

（自由時報）