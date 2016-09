A: Have you changed your glasses?

B: Yes, the old ones broke so I had to get a new pair.

A: How did they break?

B: I put them on the sofa then sat on them by mistake; they were crushed to pieces.

A: 你換鏡框了?

B: 對啊,我本來的鏡框斷了,所以重配了一副。

A: 怎麼會斷呢?

B: 我把眼鏡放在沙發上,結果自己不小心坐上去,就把鏡框壓斷了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: