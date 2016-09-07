從前從前，東漢有一位名叫牟融的人，不但博學多聞，而且精通佛理。當時便有很多儒家的學者跑來向他請教佛學的問題。然而，牟融在回答他們問題的時候，卻鮮少引用佛家經典，反而引用了不少儒家的典籍。那些儒家的學者就困惑啦，問他：「佛學博大精深，可是為什麼您在跟我們闡述事情的時候，卻不談佛學只談儒學呢？」牟融告訴他們：「你們熟悉儒學，不熟佛學，我若引用儒學的內容，你們很快就能理解；反之，我若引用佛學的例子，就好像跟瞎子大談五顏六色的美麗，或對牛彈琴一樣。因為不管旋律是多麼的感人肺腑，琴藝是如何的高超，對牛來說，都是沒有差別的。」

跟他分析攝影的重要性就像對牛彈琴一樣。

(When I talk to him about the importance of photography, it just goes right over his head.)

他是個工作狂，勸他把健康放第一根本就是對牛彈琴。

(He is a workaholic. Trying to convince him to prioritize his health is like talking to a brick wall.)

英文練習

Talking to a brick wall; to preach to deaf ears;to “be lost” on someone.

The Chinese idiom 對牛彈琴 literally means “to play the lute to a cow.” It comes from a story dating to the Eastern Han, where a scholar named Mou Rong (牟融), versed in Buddhist scripture, would teach Confucian scholars only using examples from Confucian texts. When they asked him why he did not use teachings quoting from the Buddhist canon, he said, “you are not versed in Buddhist scriptures. If I quoted these to you, it would be like describing color to the blind, or playing the lute to a cow.”

Comparable phrases exist in English, but there are differences between what they mean. “Talking to a brick wall,” does not necessarily mean that the person you are talking to cannot understand: rather, they do not want to understand. “To preach to deaf ears” means that your audience has already made up its mind, and will not change their position, whatever you say. When an idea is “lost on” someone, we mean they are unable to understand an idea, because it is too difficult or too subtle for them, or they just don’t “get” it.

The term “casting pearls before swine” does mean giving somebody something they do not have the capacity to appreciate. It actually comes from the Bible, from Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount: “Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine.”

Using Idoms

活用成語



Don’t waste your breath. Talking to them is like talking to a brick wall.

(別白費功夫了。跟他們講道理就像對牛彈琴一樣。)

I don’t understand jazz. It’s totally lost on me.

(我完全不懂爵士樂，聽也聽不出任何端倪。)