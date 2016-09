A: Have you got a driver’s license?

B: Nope. I stopped too many times while reversing through the ‘S’ bend and was marked down a lot.

A: Oh I see, were you marked down in any other areas?

B: While turning a corner, I was so nervous I forgot to use the indicator.

A: 你考到駕照了嗎?

B: 沒有,我在S型彎道倒車時停下太多次,被扣很多分。

A: 是喔,還有其他表現被扣分嗎?

B: 我轉彎的時候也忘了打方向燈,因為我太緊張了。

