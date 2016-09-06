One major annoyance for scooter drivers is when their seats turn painfully hot after they have parked their scooters in the sun. In light of this, Wu Sun-Li, an associate professor at the Kao Yuan University, and his team invented “the invertible scooter seat,” which can be inverted to protect the seat from exposure to the sun and rain, in order to extend its lifespan. As an added bonus, the design also gives the scooter more storage space.

Later, it also occurred to the team that, if the back of the seat is designed to be exposed to the sun, why not install a solar panel to it? This way, when the scooter is parked, it can generate solar energy, and this can be used to charge phones and the scooter’s battery.

The research team also affixed an additional storage cabinet to the invertible seat. When parked, the seat can be turned upside down to create more storage space. Combined, the additional cabinet and the cabinet under the seat can store double the amount of things a scooter typically can.

The team has already completed a prototype of the invertible seat, Wu says. The design will be showcased at the Taipei International Invention Show and Technomart, scheduled to run from Sep 29 to Oct 1.

(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY TU YU-AN)

機車椅墊在大太陽底下曬到會燙屁股，常讓機車族如坐針氈。高苑科技大學吳上立副教授帶領團隊研發「可翻轉的機車椅墊」，讓椅墊免於日曬雨淋，延長使用壽命，還可增加置物空間。

其後，研究團隊又衍生靈感，想到椅墊反面既然要曬太陽，何不貼上太陽能板，讓機車於停放時能為手機或機車電池充電。

此外，研發團隊也在機車椅墊背面另外增設一個置物箱。停車時，椅墊翻轉後，上、下方置物箱可同時置放二頂安全帽或更多物品，置物空間幾乎變成雙倍。

吳上立表示，目前已完成翻轉椅墊原型，將於九月二十九日至十月一日登場的台北國際發明展亮相。(自由時報記者蘇福男)