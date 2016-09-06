As predictions of an impending hike in US interest rates gain traction, Asian currencies have fallen against the US dollar which, combined with an outflow of foreign capital, caused the New Taiwan (NT) dollar to fall sharply at the start of trading on Monday last week. By midday, the NT dollar hit a new monthly low, trading at NT$31.789 against the greenback, down NT$0.117. Trade volumes handled by Taipei Forex Inc. reached US$510 million on Monday.

A foreign exchange investor commented that remarks to the media made by US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen the week before last were viewed by investors as fairly hawkish in tone, fuelling expectations for a rate rise and leading to a rebound of the US dollar.

Foreign capital flowed out of markets across Asian and emerging markets on Monday morning, causing the South Korean won, Japanese yen and other Asian currencies to fall in value, with the NT dollar also coming under pressure.(CNA, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

美國升息預期增溫，亞洲貨幣走貶加上外資匯出，導致上週一新台幣開盤重貶，午盤暫以三十一點七八九元兌一美元作收，貶值一點一七角，創一個月新低，台北外匯經紀公司成交量五億一千萬美元。

外匯交易員指出，美國聯邦準備理事會主席珍妮特．葉倫上上個禮拜發表談話，外界視為偏鷹派言論，美國升息預期增溫，導致美元反彈。

外資上週一早上匯出亞洲與新興市場國家，導致韓元、日圓等亞洲貨幣走貶，新台幣也承受壓力。(中央社)