A: The service in this restaurant is really slow, we’ve already been waiting for over half an hour.

B: Look, the table next to us obviously arrived later but they’ve already got their food.

A: Perhaps they’ve forgotten our order?

B: If they really have forgotten then they really should remove the service charge from our bill.

A: 這家餐廳上菜還真慢,我們都已經等半個多小時了。

B: 你看,隔壁桌明明比我們晚到,居然先上他們的菜。

A: 他們該不會把我們的餐點給忘了吧?

B: 如果他們真的忘了,應該要給我們免收服務費。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: