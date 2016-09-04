I took this photo in a Taipei bar two weeks ago. I showed it to my sister-in-law yesterday, and she said it looked creepy. This reminded me that Ghost Month had just passed. It also made me realize that I probably shouldn’t have been in the bar.

In Taiwan, many believe that during Ghost Month the gates of hell are opened and unruly ghosts rampage among the living, sometimes on the look out for some poor soul they can swap bodies with.

First things first. Don’t be out late.

Also, avoid going swimming. The ghosts of the drowned might try to drown you, as a way to give themselves a stab at rebirth.

I’ve also heard you should not whistle after dark: it might attract evil spirits.

You should be careful about your laundry, too. Whatever you do, don’t leave it hanging outside after dark. It is thought that ghosts can hide in the clothes and come into your house when you bring the washing in the next day.

It is also believed that some ghosts try to visit the people they left behind in the guise of a rare insect. Don’t tread on any unusual creepy-crawlies during Ghost Month. You might be killing Uncle Bob a second time. It’s a safe bet that nobody would want to come back as a cockroach, so they’re fair game.

And of course, if you plan to do something important, like start a business or move house or get married, you might want to consider leaving it until after Ghost Month.

It’s OK. You’re safe now.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

這張照片是我兩週前在台北的一間酒吧拍的。昨天，我把成品給我的嫂嫂看，她說看起來很讓人心裡發毛。這才讓我意識到鬼月剛過，那時候其實不該去酒吧的。

在台灣，很多人相信地獄之門會在鬼月敞開，期間孤魂野鬼肆虐於人間，有些還見機抓交替。

鬼月最重要的守則，就是別在外面待太晚。

還有避免游泳。溺斃的鬼可能會想辦法讓你溺水，以求重生的機會。

另外，我也聽說天黑以後不可以吹口哨，因為可能引來惡靈。

就連洗衣服也要注意。不論如何，絕對不能讓衣服在外晾到天黑。據說鬼會躲在衣服裡，你隔天收衣服時，鬼就會跟著進屋。

此外，也有傳聞說某些鬼會化身為稀有昆蟲，拜訪身後留下的親友。鬼月期間，小心別踩到奇形怪狀的蟲子。你可不想讓哪個叔叔再死一次吧。不過可以確定的是，沒有人會想要以蟑螂的樣貌回家的，所以儘管打牠們吧。

當然，如果你有重要的人生大事，舉凡創業、搬家、結婚，最好還是鬼月之後再進行。

但現在都已經沒事了。你安全了。(台北時報記者涂宇安譯)