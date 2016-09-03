You can practice charity while eating mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival. A total of 20 social welfare organizations for the disabled from across Taiwan, recently gathered at the central hall of the Taipei Main Station to promote their products for the upcoming holiday with a charity sale. A large crowd was attracted to try the various mooncakes, pineapple cakes and coffee products for free, all of which received high praise.

Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Tzou-yien said that people with disabilities may be unable to move as freely as ordinary people, but the gifts they made, such as mooncakes, yolk pastries and handmade soaps, are inferior to none. Lin called on all government agencies, public and private businesses, and people from across society to take concrete steps to support gifts made by the disabled for the holiday, so as to help them to live independently.

The Mid-Autumn Festival will fall on Sept. 15 this year. A total of 115 social welfare organizations from across Taiwan are participating in the charity sale. More information can be found on the official Web site of the event at http://www.815179.com.tw. You can also dial the toll-free number: 0800-815-179.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

中秋節吃月餅也能做愛心！全台二十家身障社福團體近日在台北車站大廳，舉辦中秋伴手禮愛心促銷活動，祭出各式月餅、鳳梨酥、咖啡等，吸引不少民眾前來試吃，紛紛大讚好吃。

衛福部長林奏延表示，身障者行動雖然不如常人靈活，但他們製作的月餅、蛋黃酥、手工皂等伴手禮一點都不遜色。他呼籲各級政府、公民營事業單位及社會各界以具體行動支持身障朋友做的中秋伴手禮，協助其自立生活。

今年的中秋節是國曆九月十五日，全台共有一百一十五家社福機構參與慈善促銷。相關資訊可上活動官網(http://www.815179.com.tw) 查詢，或撥打0800-815-179 免付費專線。

（中央社綜合報導）