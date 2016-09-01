On Thursday last week, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed this year’s first imported case of Lyme Disease. In early August, a 53-year-old Swedish male developed signs of fatigue and knee pain. On Aug. 18, after developing a rash on his groin, the patient sought medical attention and was diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

According to the CDC, Lyme Disease is mostly found in North America and Europe, and transmitted via bites from infected ticks. The disease cannot be transmitted person-to-person. The incubation period lasts from three to 32 days. During the early phase of infection, symptoms include headaches, fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, sore throat, stiff neck, and other cold-like symptoms. Without prompt treatment, cardio-vascular and neural complications may occur.

The CDC says that between July 18 and Aug. 14, during the incubation period, the patient travelled back and forth between Taiwan and Sweden and, he says, was bitten by ticks while at his home in Sweden. During this time, the patient also travelled to a farm where it is possible he may also have been bitten. As the disease is endemic in Europe, it is likely that he became infected while in Sweden. The patient has made a full recovery, has been able to resume his daily routine and is not experiencing any further symptoms.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

疾管署上週四宣布出現今年首例境外移入「萊姆病」個案，一名五十三歲瑞典籍男性八月初出現疲倦、膝關節疼痛情形，八月十八日鼠蹊部出現紅斑前往醫院就醫，確診為萊姆病。

疾管署表示，萊姆病主要發生於北美及歐洲地區，是一種藉由被感染的壁蝨叮咬的傳染病，不會人傳人，潛伏期為三至三十二天，感染初期會有頭痛、發燒、淋巴腺腫大、肌肉疼痛、喉嚨痛、頸部僵硬等類似感冒的症狀，若未即時治療，後期可能會出現心臟或神經系統異常。

疾管署指出，個案於潛伏期間七月十八日至八月十四日曾返回瑞典，並自述於在瑞典家中有遭壁蝨抓咬傷，期間曾前往牧場旅遊也可能遭壁蝨咬傷，加上歐洲本來就是流行地區，研判應是在瑞典當地感染。該名個案目前已恢復正常作息，無不適症狀。(中央社)