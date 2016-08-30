In July, 619,000 smartphones were sold in Taiwan, a 1.9 percent increase on the previous month. Samsung took the crown for both highest overall sales volume and the best-selling single handset, with Apple falling to fourth place, losing out to rival manufacturers Samsung, Asus and HTC. The Amazing X3s handset, sold by Taiwan Mobile, was the sixth best selling handset in July.

According to market research, the top five smartphone manufacturers in Taiwan during July — by total sales volumes — were: Samsung, 25 percent; Asus, 15.8 percent; HTC, 15 percent; Apple, 14.2 percent and Sony, 8.9 percent. Samsung and Sony’s sales volumes and market share increased slightly over June, while HTC’s market share remained stable. However both Apple and Asus lost ground during July.

In terms of Apple’s sales figures and market share for July, the company is currently gearing up to release new models and, although it is still able to rely on its premium iPhone brand to hold on to its leading position in terms of sales revenue, its market share has now sunk below the 40 percent mark to 36.8 percent.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

台灣七月智慧機銷售量六十一萬九千支，月增百分之一點九，三星奪銷量和單機雙冠王，蘋果退居第四名，輸給三星、華碩、宏達電，而台灣大哥大推出的Amazing X3s則打入單機銷售第六。

市調機構指出，台灣七月智慧機銷售量排名，前五大依序為三星百分之二十五、華碩百分之十五點八、宏達電百分之十五、蘋果百分之十四點二、SONY 百分之八點九。其中，三星、SONY銷量市占和六月相比微幅成長，宏達電市占持平，蘋果、華碩市占則下滑。

七月銷售金額市占率方面，蘋果處於新機空窗機，雖然仍靠著高階iPhone坐穩銷售額冠軍，但銷售額市占已到百分之三十六點八，跌破四成。(中央社)