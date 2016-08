A: My dog has no energy. He doesn’t want to go for walks and he’s off his food.

B: What breed is he?

A: He’s a Husky.

B: Oooh. Huskies aren’t meant for this climate. I bet he’s really suffering in this heat. Best only walk him in early mornings and late evenings.

A:我的狗精神欠佳,既不想到外面遛遛,也沒什麼食慾。

B:是哪種狗?

A:哈士奇。

B:喔,哈士奇不適合這種天氣啦。天氣太熱,牠會受不了。最好只在清晨或傍晚帶牠去散步。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: