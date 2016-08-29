Dr Wu Bo-feng of Taipei Medical University Hospital’s Department of Traditional Medicine says there are two kinds of heat stroke. When someone has been out in the sun and their body temperature rises and they perspire heavily, causing their skin to turn red and hot, along with other heat-related problems, that is the common kind of “yang” heat stroke. This is different from the type of heat stroke that happens in air-conditioned rooms, which is “yin” heat stroke. This happens when people move to and fro between different environments with big differences in temperature, causing the pores to close quickly and preventing the body from dispersing heat efficiently. Commonly observed symptoms include dizziness, nausea, a desire to vomit and even diarrhea.

Hsu Ching-fen, a doctor of family medicine at Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital, says that many office workers have poor circulation and metabolism because they do not get enough exercise or sweat enough. If they go out for lunch under the glaring noonday sun and then switch on the air conditioner as soon as they get back to the office, they can easily suffer from air-conditioning heat stroke. Dr Hsu recommends that if you have to move around between indoors and outdoors when there is a big temperature difference between the two, you can wear thin long-sleeved clothes to maintain your body surface temperature and allow your pores to contract more slowly. She especially recommends wearing cotton and linen fabrics, which are pervious to sweat and heat and unlikely to cause problems like allergies and dermatitis.

Dr Hsu advises people to make a habit of eating healthy food and getting plenty of sleep and exercise. This will give you a healthy constitution and improve your body’s ability to regulate its water content. People should avoid eating too much of foods that tend to make them feel hot and dry and are too sugary, like mango, litchi, longan and durian, and drink more water and fewer soft drinks. Even if you drink sugar-free beverages, she says, they still have to be metabolized by your liver and kidneys, so they are no substitute for plain water.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

台北醫學大學附設醫院傳統醫學科醫師吳柏鋒說，中暑可分為兩種，曬太陽後，體溫升高、流很多汗，造成皮膚發紅、發熱等熱傷害，屬於常見的陽暑；而冷氣房中暑則屬於出入溫差過大的不同環境，引起汗孔快速關閉而散熱不良的陰暑，常見頭暈、噁心、想吐，甚至拉肚子等症狀。

台北慈濟醫院家庭醫學科醫師許?分指出，上班族經常缺乏運動、流汗過少，導致體內循環代謝能力較差，若中午頂著豔陽外出用餐後，回辦公室立刻吹冷氣，就容易發生冷氣房中暑，建議可在出入溫差高的室內與室外時，穿著薄長袖維持體表溫度，緩和毛孔收縮速度，尤其建議選擇棉、麻材質，幫助排汗及熱氣，也較不容易造成過敏、濕疹等問題。

許瀞分則建議，平時應吃得健康、睡飽一點且多運動，養成健康的體質以增強身體調解水分的能力，避免吃太多芒果、荔枝、龍眼、榴槤等容易燥熱且熱量及糖分太高的水果，多喝開水、少喝飲料，畢竟就算喝無糖飲料還是需要透過肝腎代謝，無法完全取代純水。

(自由時報記者林璟倩)