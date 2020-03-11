Italy yesterday faced an unprecedented lockdown that left streets in the capital, Rome, and other cities deserted after the government extended a clampdown across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe’s worst outbreak of COVID-19.
The measures, announced late on Monday by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, widen steps already taken in the rich northern region of Lombardy and parts of neighboring provinces, restricting movement and banning public gatherings.
“The future of Italy is in our hands. Let us all do our part, by giving up something for our collective good,” Conte said in a tweet, encouraging people to take personal responsibility.
The latest steps came after data showed the coronavirus outbreak continuing to spread, with 9,172 confirmed cases recorded as of Monday and 463 deaths, heavily concentrated in the prosperous northern regions of Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Veneto.
In Rome, vehicles circulated freely under a clear blue sky in the normally traffic-clogged center and commuters could find seats in the usually packed underground system during rush hour.
Rome landmarks were closed or empty, with police telling tourists to return to their hotels.
For at least the next three weeks, people have been told to stay at home if possible, moving only for reasons of work, health needs or emergencies. Anyone traveling must carry a document declaring their reasons and schools and universities would remain closed.
Outdoor events, including sports fixtures, have been suspended, while bars and restaurants would have to close from 6pm. Shops would be allowed to remain open as long as customers maintain a minimum distance of 1m between each other.
The measures are some of the most severe controls imposed on a Western country since World War II and already there have been questions about how effectively they can be enforced across a country of 60 million people.
The WHO has praised Italy’s “aggressive” response to the crisis, since the first cases emerged near Milan almost three weeks ago, saying it could help contain the spread of the disease from its northern epicenter.
Yet the economic cost has been huge, with sectors from manufacturing to tourism reporting a collapse in orders that will would affect businesses for months to come.
Yesterday, Italian Minister of Economic Development Stefano Patuanelli said the government would approve measures worth about 10 billion euros (US$11.37 billion).
As well as pressing the EU to relax its strict borrowing rules, he said the government was also working on temporarily suspending payments of bills, taxes and mortgages to ease pressure on small firms and households.
