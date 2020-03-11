Several US lawmakers with backgrounds in medicine have written to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urging him to invite Taiwan to attend WHO activities and meetings.
“I joined 15 other Congressional doctors in writing to @WHO urging the inclusion of Taiwan in international efforts to contain & combat COVID-19,” US Representative Brian Babin said on Twitter on Monday.
Public health should not be political, he said, adding that the exclusion of Taiwan “threatens the health security of all.”
Photo: screen grab from Twitter
The 16 lawmakers are affiliated with the GOP Doctors Caucus of the US House of Representatives.
They on Friday last week wrote to Tedros to express their “deep concern” at the WHO’s continued marginalization of Taiwan amid the global COVID-19 outbreak.
The exclusion of Taiwan from the WHO during the epidemic “has put people in Taiwan and around the world at greater risk while harming both the integrity of the WHO and the security of member states,” they said in the letter.
Noting that the coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on human life worldwide, they said: “While much of the loss of life has been contained to the Chinese mainland, one of the few lives lost abroad was that of a Taiwanese man, and we wonder whether this could have been prevented had Taiwan not been excluded from the WHO.”
“Leaving any one region out of the global health network creates a gap that undermines global public health and safety, and we believe Taiwan’s exclusion thus far has been an egregious handicap to the WHO and its member states’ health security,” the letter said.
“Furthermore, considering Taiwan’s proximity to the virus’ origin, both its inclusion in the WHO and attendance at World Health Assembly meetings are vital to the promotion of multilateral cooperation in the region,” it said.
The lawmakers asked Tedros to invite Taiwan to attend all WHO meetings, mechanisms and activities, including the 73rd World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 17 to 21.
“Pandemics such as COVID-19 know no borders, and only by working alongside all our global partners may we eliminate this threat and ensure the integrity of global public health,” the letter said.
HOME IS BETTER: Given that 29 countries have more COVID-19 cases than Taiwan, people should avoid unnecessary travel abroad, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan reported no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that DNA sequencing on the woman who is the nation’s 39th case indicated that she had contracted the virus during a trip to Egypt. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, encouraged Taiwanese to avoid unnecessary travel abroad, saying that the global COVID-19 situation is still concerning, as confirmed cases have been reported in 94 nations, including a total of 7,751 people in Asia, excluding China; 9,365 in Europe and 6,127 in the Middle East. “The center will continue to pay
The New York Mets are to give away 500 Mets jerseys emblazoned with “Taiwan” and “No. 1” during their 16th annual Taiwan Day on Aug. 29, a representative of the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said. Mets Asian Development & Services account executive Wayne Wang (王偉成) said the August promotion would be the first time an MLB team has given away Taiwan-themed jerseys and the first time since 2014 the Mets would have giveaways for fans on Taiwan Day. Only the first 500 people who buy tickets for the home game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field through the
More than 15 million people across a vast swathe of northern Italy woke yesterday to find themselves cut off from the rest of the country, after the government imposed a virtual lockdown to prevent the coronavirus spreading. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed off on plans that strictly limit movement in and out of the north, including Venice and Milan, for nearly a month. “The virus closes the heart of the north,” the Stampa daily’s headline read, while Il Messaggero went with “Half of Italy shuts.” However, it was not clear how strictly the order would be enforced, or how authorities could prevent
At least 10 people were killed in the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in Quanzhou in China’s Fujian Province, authorities said yesterday. Rescuers pulled 48 people from the rubble, of whom 38 are still alive, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said on social media. Most of the rescued were taken to hospitals for treatment, some with serious injuries, officials said. The building in the coastal city had been repurposed to house people who recently had contact with patients confirmed with COVID-19, the state-run People’s Daily reported. The city has recorded 47 cases of the virus. Video posted online by