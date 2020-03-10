Four men accused of murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014 yesterday went on trial in the Netherlands, with families of the 298 victims calling for justice.
None of the defendants — three Russians and a Ukrainian — were present in the dock of the high-security court, but judges ruled that the hearing could continue in their absence.
In a somber moment, a prosecutor then read out the names of each of the men, women and children who died when the Boeing 777 was torn apart by a Russian-made missile over Ukraine while flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
Photo: Reuters
Head judge Hendrik Steenhuis declared the trial open at the court near Schiphol Airport, where the flight took off, adding that there had been a “tragic loss of human lives from all around the world” in the “atrocious disaster.”
“The court realizes the impact of the loss of so many lives and the manner in which they so abruptly ended is barely conceivable,” he said.
Silence descended over the courtroom as the victims’ names were read out, with some relatives listening with bowed heads, many with their eyes closed.
“I think today is of the highest importance,” said Piet Ploeg, head of a foundation for MH17 victims, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew on the flight. “This is the first day that we will know what happened, who was responsible, why the plane was shot down, and to questions like what was Russia’s role.”
Dutch prosecutors last year charged Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko over the tragedy.
Prosecutors said all four were linked to pro-Russian separatists on whose territory the plane’s wreckage fell near the start of Ukraine’s bitter civil war.
They said the men were instrumental in bringing the BUK missile system to Ukraine from its original base in Russia — even if they did not pull the trigger.
Judges ruled that proceedings could go ahead “in absentia” against Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko as Dutch, Russian and Ukrainian authorities had tried to contact them by post and by electronic media.
Girkin and Dubinsky had also been quoted by media as saying they did not recognize the Dutch court, the judges said.
“We assume they have waived their right to be present since they do not value the right to be present,” Steenhuis said.
Pulatov would be represented by a lawyer but would not be present, the judge added.
Russia has long denied any involvement in the downing of MH17.
If found guilty, the four suspects could be handed life sentences.
