France and Italy yesterday called for Europe-wide fiscal stimulus to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte promised big fiscal measures to cushion the economic blow in the eurozone’s third-biggest economy, after his government closed off much of the country’s industrial and business heartland to fight the crisis.
“We will use a massive shock therapy. To come out of this emergency we will use all human and economic resources,” Conte said.
Photo: AFP
Strict EU borrowing limits should be loosened to allow more room to maneuver and the flexibility envisaged by the EU’s budget rules should be used “in full,” he said.
“Europe cannot think of confronting an extraordinary situation with ordinary measures,” he said.
French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire echoed Conte’s appeal, urging coordinated action across the eurozone.
He said the EU, where the vested interests of individual nations often slow decisionmaking, needed to prove its political effectiveness.
“I expect a strong, massive and coordinated response from Europe to avoid the risk of an economic crisis after the epidemic,” Le Maire told France Inter radio.
Eurozone finance ministers meeting next week could ill afford to lose time commiserating over the tough economic environment at their meeting, he said, and would have to decide on a plan to support economic activity.
Le Maire said he would propose fiscal and budgetary steps that constitute a “coordinated and massive stimulus plan.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel later in the day announced that an EU summit on March 26 would discuss the effect of the virus outbreak.
More than 110,000 people have been infected in 105 countries and territories and 3,800 have died, the vast majority in China, a Reuters tally showed.
France had 1,195 confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 deaths as of yesterday.
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany totaled 1,112, official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control center showed yesterday.
North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) has 484 infections — the highest number among the nation’s 16 states.
In a bid to slow the contagion, German Minister of Health Jens Spahn has called for gatherings of more than 1,000 people to be scrapped nationwide, which could affect many events, including Bundesliga football matches.
Italy saw a second day of prison protests against measures to keep the virus out of the system, including stopping family visits and limiting day releases, with about a dozen inmates taking to the roof of a Milan jail.
There were revolts in at least 10 jails on Sunday, from Bergamo, Venice and Modena in the north, to Bari and Naples in the south.
In the UK, the number of cases rose yesterday to 319, officials said.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday reported 165 new coronavirus cases in South Korea, bringing the national tally to 7,478, while the death toll rose by one to 51.
The rate of increase in new infections fell to its lowest level in 11 days, prompting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to say the nation could enter the “phase of stability” soon if it continues to reduce the number of new cases.
Iran, with 7,161 cases and 237 deaths, the third-highest toll after China and Italy, released about 70,000 prisoners because of the coronavirus, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said yesterday, according to Mizan, the news site of the judiciary.
“The release of the prisoners, to the point where it doesn’t create insecurity in society ... will continue,” he said.
Meanwhile, trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early yesterday as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the virus.
The suspension was triggered after the S&P 500’s losses hit 7 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.3 percent to 23,979.90, while the tech-rich NASDAQ Composite Index fell 6.9 percent to 7,987.44.
Additional reporting by AFP
