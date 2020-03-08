Princes detained in Saudi Arabia over ‘coup plot’: reports

AFP, RIYADH





Saudi Arabian authorities have detained three princes, including Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s brother and nephew on charges of plotting a coup, US media reported on Friday, signaling a further consolidation of power by the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

The detentions cast aside the last vestiges of potential opposition to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch’s nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef were accused of treason and taken from their homes early on Friday by black-clad royal guards, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Then-Saudi Arabian minister of the interior Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, left, and then-minister of defense Prince Mohammad bin Salman attend a Cabinet meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 7, 2016. Photo: AFP / HO / SPA

The Saudi Arabian royal court has accused the two men of “plotting a coup to unseat the king and crown prince” and they could face lifetime imprisonment or execution, the newspaper said.

The New York Times also reported the detentions, adding that Prince Nayef’s younger brother, Prince Nawaf bin Nayef, had also been detained.

The detentions mark the latest crackdown by Prince Mohammad, who has consolidated his grip on power with the imprisonment of prominent clerics and activists, as well as princes and business elites.

Prince Mohammad has also faced a torrent of international condemnation over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in October 2018.

The prince is widely seen to be stamping out traces of internal dissent before a formal transfer of power from his 84-year-old father.

“Prince Mohammad is emboldened — he has already ousted any threats to his rise and jailed or murdered critics of his regime without any repercussion,” Becca Wasser, a policy analyst at the US-based RAND Corporation, said of the latest crackdown.

“This is a further step to shore up his power and a message to anyone — including royals — not to cross him,” Wasser said.