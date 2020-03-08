Virus Outbreak: Virus cases reach 100,000 as cruise ship fears rise

The number of cases from COVID-19 topped 100,000 worldwide as the US battled to contain an outbreak onboard a cruise ship where 21 people have tested positive.

The WHO called the spread of the virus “deeply concerning” as a wave of countries reported their first cases of the disease — which has now killed nearly 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 across 92 nations.

Twenty-one people — 19 crew members and two passengers — onboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco have tested positive for the virus after the California National Guard flew test kits out to the ship earlier this week.

skid on a California National Guard helicopter is visible as it approaches the Grand Princess cruise ship off San Francisco on Thursday in an image taken from video. Photo: Reuters

The Grand Princess has been stranded off San Francisco since Wednesday — when it was supposed to dock — after it emerged that two people who had been on the ship during its previous voyage had contracted the virus.

One later died.

US Vice President Mike Pence said the ship would be brought to a non-commercial dock this weekend and all 3,533 passengers and crew would be tested.

Health authorities in Egypt also reported 12 new cases among workers aboard a Nile cruise boat.

The WHO has urged “that all countries make containment their highest priority,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a US pro-Israel lobby group, on Friday that two people who attended its annual Washington conference — alongside dozens of lawmakers — had tested positive for the virus.

Slovakia, Serbia, the Vatican, Peru, Cameroon and Togo reported their first cases on Friday, while the Netherlands recorded its first death. Cameroon is the first central African country to register a case.

In China — where the virus first emerged late last year — the number of new cases reported yesterday nationwide was the lowest in weeks.