The number of cases from COVID-19 topped 100,000 worldwide as the US battled to contain an outbreak onboard a cruise ship where 21 people have tested positive.
The WHO called the spread of the virus “deeply concerning” as a wave of countries reported their first cases of the disease — which has now killed nearly 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 across 92 nations.
Twenty-one people — 19 crew members and two passengers — onboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco have tested positive for the virus after the California National Guard flew test kits out to the ship earlier this week.
Photo: Reuters
The Grand Princess has been stranded off San Francisco since Wednesday — when it was supposed to dock — after it emerged that two people who had been on the ship during its previous voyage had contracted the virus.
One later died.
US Vice President Mike Pence said the ship would be brought to a non-commercial dock this weekend and all 3,533 passengers and crew would be tested.
Health authorities in Egypt also reported 12 new cases among workers aboard a Nile cruise boat.
The WHO has urged “that all countries make containment their highest priority,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, Switzerland.
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a US pro-Israel lobby group, on Friday that two people who attended its annual Washington conference — alongside dozens of lawmakers — had tested positive for the virus.
Slovakia, Serbia, the Vatican, Peru, Cameroon and Togo reported their first cases on Friday, while the Netherlands recorded its first death. Cameroon is the first central African country to register a case.
In China — where the virus first emerged late last year — the number of new cases reported yesterday nationwide was the lowest in weeks.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday promoted the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) from a “level 2” to a “level 1” government entity to streamline communication and better contain the spread of COVID-19, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) would continue to serve as head of the center. Chen at the weekly Cabinet meeting suggested that Su promote the CECC to a “level 1” entity, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said, adding that Su accepted the suggestion and reappointed Chen as head of center. With the COVID-19 outbreak escalating around the world, “the best defense for Taiwan is a good
CAUTION: A woman tested positive in her third examination, though with a low viral load, the center said as it raised its alert level for Iran due to a high number of deaths The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan and raised its travel advisory for Iran to a level 3 “warning,” urging people to avoid unnecessary travel due to the increased risk of infection there. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said the nation’s 40th confirmed case is a woman in her 70s who lives in northern Taiwan and was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 15, when the ship was under a 14-day quarantine in Yokohama, Japan. She
TRACKING DOWN: Four of the new cases are hospital personnel who had come into contact with a previous case, while the other is a woman who had traveled abroad Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, including four linked to the 34th case who are believed to have been infected in a hospital, bringing Taiwan’s total number of confirmed cases to 39, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Cases 35 through 38 are a janitor and three nurses working at the hospital where the 34th case was hospitalized. The 34th case is a woman living in northern Taiwan who had not traveled overseas in the 14 days prior to being confirmed as having COVID-19, the center said. The CECC believes the woman transmitted the virus to the janitor, who was
RATIONING: From Thursday, people can buy three adult masks and five children’s masks every seven days, as domestic production ramps up to meet demand The Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 and announced that people would be allowed to buy more masks per week at pharmacies from Thursday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the latest confirmed case — the nation’s 41st — is a woman in her 20s, who is the daughter of the 34th case announced on Friday. “The woman visited her mother many times and took care of her while she was hospitalized,” he said. “Her first test for COVID-19 was negative, but her second test was positive.” The 34th case