The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday issued a level 2 “alert” travel notice for France, Germany and Spain, while people arriving from the three nations would be asked to practice self-health management.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe is gradually becoming more serious than in Asia, excluding China.
“A total of 7,186 confirmed cases have been reported in Asia, but 7,290 confirmed cases have been reported in Europe and 4,995 in the Middle East as of yesterday,” Chen said. “We can see that COVID-19 is spreading to every continent.”
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The travel advisory urges people to practice enhanced precautions when visiting the three countries.
People arriving in Taiwan from the three nations will be asked to practice self-health management for 14 days after arriving in Taiwan, the center said.
Chen presented virus-related data that included information up to Friday, including population, confirmed cases, deaths and incidence rates for 10 nations.
While total case numbers are important, the incidence rate, number of deaths, clustered cases and other data are indicators the CECC also uses to decide whether a travel notice should be issued, he said.
The incidence rate in China, Iran and Italy is about 6 per 100,000 people, while in South Korea is about 12 per 100,000 people, he said.
The greater COVID-19 incidence rate in South Korea is likely because the nation has conducted more testing than other countries, which can also be inferred by its relatively lower number of deaths, he said.
“The incidence rates in France, Germany and Spain are 0.95, 0.77 and 0.8 respectively,” Chen said, adding that many people are concerned about the situation in Japan, for which the CECC issued a level 2 “alert” travel notice, but the incidence rate there is 0.32.
Although the number of confirmed cases in the US has increased, its incidence rate is 0.07, but the CECC would still pay close attention to the situations in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Japan, he said.
“With 45 confirmed cases in Taiwan as of yesterday, the COVID-19 incidence rate in our nation is 0.19,” he said.
The CECC said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a report from Palau, which has official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, about an American medical worker suspected to be infected with COVID-19.
Shinkong Wu Ho-su Memorial Hospital used telemedicine to assist Palau to test the person, the CECC said.
A specimen arrived in Taiwan on Friday and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control for testing, the CECC said.
