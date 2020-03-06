The global spread of COVID-19 has likely not yet peaked, although the situation in Taiwan is under control, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at the legislature in Taipei yesterday.
Chen is also head of the Central Epidemic Command Center.
COVID-19 cases would enter peaks at different times in different nations, Chen said at a question-and-answer session, at which several legislative committees reviewed the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例).
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
Uncertainties remain when Taiwanese return from overseas, highlighting the need for more effort to prevent additional cases in Taiwan, Chen said.
Asked whether community spread would happen in Taiwan, Chen said that while it would be “difficult to prevent,” the government is sparing no effort to minimize the risk and the scale should it occur.
Precise control measures are in place, including proper inspections of high-risk groups and keeping them a safe distance from the rest of the population, he said.
While the government pledges to provide constant updates, it is hard to accurately say when the disease’s spread would slow, as a too-optimistic estimate could lead to a slackening of disease-prevention efforts, while a long-term prediction could cause unnecessary panic, Chen said.
About 40 medical personnel are in quarantine at hospital dormitories, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Ho Chi-kung (何啟功) said, answering a question from Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如).
Ho did not specify what the condition of the quarantined personnel was.
The ministry should devise plans for potential cluster infections at hospitals, said Tsai, who is an aide to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and was a nurse at National Taiwan University Hospital.
Medical workers, especially nurses, often work long hours due to understaffing, which would be exacerbated were more put in quarantine, Tsai said.
Large hospitals have sufficient personnel, Ho said, adding that local hospitals would cap the number of patients they receive were they to face difficulties with staff being quarantined.
However, if workloads were still too heavy, the government would supply additional personnel, Ho said, without specifying how.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday promoted the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) from a “level 2” to a “level 1” government entity to streamline communication and better contain the spread of COVID-19, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) would continue to serve as head of the center. Chen at the weekly Cabinet meeting suggested that Su promote the CECC to a “level 1” entity, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said, adding that Su accepted the suggestion and reappointed Chen as head of center. With the COVID-19 outbreak escalating around the world, “the best defense for Taiwan is a good
CAUTION: A woman tested positive in her third examination, though with a low viral load, the center said as it raised its alert level for Iran due to a high number of deaths The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan and raised its travel advisory for Iran to a level 3 “warning,” urging people to avoid unnecessary travel due to the increased risk of infection there. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said the nation’s 40th confirmed case is a woman in her 70s who lives in northern Taiwan and was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 15, when the ship was under a 14-day quarantine in Yokohama, Japan. She
TRACKING DOWN: Four of the new cases are hospital personnel who had come into contact with a previous case, while the other is a woman who had traveled abroad Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, including four linked to the 34th case who are believed to have been infected in a hospital, bringing Taiwan’s total number of confirmed cases to 39, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Cases 35 through 38 are a janitor and three nurses working at the hospital where the 34th case was hospitalized. The 34th case is a woman living in northern Taiwan who had not traveled overseas in the 14 days prior to being confirmed as having COVID-19, the center said. The CECC believes the woman transmitted the virus to the janitor, who was
RATIONING: From Thursday, people can buy three adult masks and five children’s masks every seven days, as domestic production ramps up to meet demand The Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 and announced that people would be allowed to buy more masks per week at pharmacies from Thursday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the latest confirmed case — the nation’s 41st — is a woman in her 20s, who is the daughter of the 34th case announced on Friday. “The woman visited her mother many times and took care of her while she was hospitalized,” he said. “Her first test for COVID-19 was negative, but her second test was positive.” The 34th case