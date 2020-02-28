Virus Outbreak: Italy travel alert raised to highest level, CECC says

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Italy was yesterday listed in the highest warning level of the nation’s travel advisory, given the sharp hike in COVID-19 cases in that nation, and as of midnight tonight, all travelers arriving from Italy, regardless of nationality, are to undergo 14-day home quarantine, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The measures were announced as the CECC raised its travel warning for Italy from level 2 to level 3, the highest on its three-tier scale, which urges people to avoid unnecessary travel to the destination.

As of yesterday, the number of people in Italy confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 rose by more than 100 to 528, while the Italian government announced the death toll had risen by two to 14.

Italian health authorities have been unable to trace the source of the infections in nearly 90 percent of the cases, which means there is widespread community transmission, Chen said.

Italy is unsuitable for tourists, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, as it expressed the government’s disappointment over Italy’s rejection of its request to remove Taiwan from the COVID-19 China disease area.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Wednesday said that the initial raising of the travel warning on Italy on Tuesday had been partly due to the government’s disappointment with Italy’s stance.

However, as the COVID outbreak in Italy has deteriorated, there are increasing reports about Asian people encountering racial prejudice in public spaces, posing a greater danger to Asian tourists, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Based on the WHO’s incorrect categorization of Taiwan, the Italian Ministry of Health listed Taiwan as part of China’s disease infection area, imposed a ban on Taiwanese flights from Jan. 31 and required Taiwanese tourists to undergo 14-day quarantine after entering Italy.

Additional reporting by CNA