Virus outbreak: S Korea raises alert level

Staff writer, with AP, SEOUL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday placed his nation under a red alert, the highest level, allowing for “unprecedented, powerful steps” to stem the COVID-19 outbreak, as officials in Europe and the Middle East scrambled to limit an outbreak that showed signs of stabilizing at its Chinese epicenter, but posed new threats far beyond.

Worldwide, the number of people sickened by the coronavirus topped 79,000, and wherever it sprung up, officials rushed to try to contain it.

“The past few weeks has demonstrated just how quickly a new virus can spread around the world, and cause widespread fear and disruption,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

In Italy, where 219 people have tested positive for the virus and seven have died, authorities set up roadblocks, called off soccer matches and shuttered sites, including La Scala opera house. Police also manned checkpoints around a dozen quarantined northern towns.

In the Middle East, a health crisis that flared in Iran was reported to have spread for the first time to Kuwait, Bahrain and Afghanistan.

Clusters of the virus continued to emerge, including a possible one in Qom, an Iranian city where the country’s semiofficial ILNA news agency cited a lawmaker in reporting a staggering 50 people had died of COVID-19, although the health ministry insisted the death toll remained at 12.

In South Korea, more than 600 police officers in Daegu fanned out in search of hundreds of members of a church that has been identified as a source for hundreds of infections.

Health workers said they planned to test every citizen in Daegu who showed cold-like symptoms for the coronavirus, estimating about 28,000 people would be targeted.

The country’s National Assembly was temporarily closed as workers sterilized its halls, while at shops and food stalls in the capital of Seoul, a misty fog surrounded crews in protective suits who sprayed disinfectants.

South Korean officials recommended that courts consider postponing trials of cases not deemed urgent, while Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon threatened tough penalties for those who defy a ban on rallies in major downtown areas.

China yesterday reported 409 new cases of the virus, raising its total to 77,150. It also announced 150 new deaths for a 2,592 total.

It also announced it would postpone the annual meetings of the National People’s Congress, scheduled for next month.

The head of a visiting WHO delegation said that China’s “incredibly difficult measures” in tackling the coronavirus had probably prevented hundreds of thousands of cases in the country.

Bruce Aylward, speaking at a joint press briefing with officials from China’s National Health Commission, said multiple data sources supported the general downward trend in the number infections being reported by the commission, despite some statistical issues observed in recent weeks.

Additional reporting by Reuters