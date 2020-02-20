US imposes new rules on Chinese state-owned media

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday said that it would begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with US operations the same as foreign embassies, while China yesterday revoked the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal reporters.

The US decision would require the five Chinese entities to register their employees and US properties with the US Department of State.

Two senior state department officials said that the decision was made because China has been tightening state control over its media and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has made more aggressive use of them to spread pro-Beijing propaganda.

“These guys are in fact arms of the CCP’s [Chinese Community Party’s] propaganda apparatus,” one official said.

Beijing’s control of China’s state-owned media has become “more and more draconian,” the second official said.

Both officials spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

The new determination is being applied to the Xinhua news agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corp and Hai Tian Development USA Inc, the officials said.

The China Daily is an English-language newspaper published by the CCP. Hai Tian Development USA distributes the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the party’s Central Committee.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the US designation, saying that the country’s media outlets helped promote understanding.

“We urge the US to discard its ideological prejudice and Cold War zero-sum-game mentality, and stop ill-advised measures that undermine bilateral trust and cooperation,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said.

The five entities’ US operations would need to disclose their personnel rosters and hiring and firing decisions, as well as register properties in the US that they rent or own, the officials said.

Yesterday, in a rare move punishing multiple journalists at a single news organization over an opinion piece, China revoked the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal reporters.

The government made the decision after it said that the Journal refused to apologize for a “racially discriminatory” opinion piece, Geng told reporters in Beijing.

Foreign journalists need press passes issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to qualify for visas to report in the country.

The Feb. 3 article described China as the “sick man of Asia,” a phrase often used by 19th century European powers to describe the weakened state of the Qing Dynasty, which then governed China.

“The editors used such a racially discriminatory title, triggering indignation and condemnation among the Chinese people and the international community,” Geng told reporters, although the Chinese public do not have access to the Journal.

The three journalists’ visas were canceled and they have been ordered to leave China in five days, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said in a statement.

None were involved in the opinion piece or its headline, the correspondents’ club added.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg