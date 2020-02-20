Virus Outbreak: Passengers leave virus-struck ship in Japan, but new infections detected

AFP, YOKOHAMA, Japan

Hundreds of relieved passengers yesterday disembarked from a cruise ship struck by COVID-19 in Japan after being given the all-clear, but health officials said that 79 new cases had been detected.

With 621 positive cases, the Diamond Princess is easily the biggest cluster of infected people outside China, and Japan has faced mounting criticism for its quarantine arrangements as passengers disperse across the world.

Those newly diagnosed with the virus would be taken off the ship to hospital, and after being treated would have to undergo another quarantine.

Earlier, those who had tested negative for COVID-19 began leaving the ship.

“I’m relieved... I want to take a good rest,” said a departing 77-year-old Japanese passenger, who declined to give his name.

He said that he would be boarding Japan’s famously crowded railway system to head home.

A fleet of yellow-dotted city buses, plus a dozen or so taxis, whisked away the passengers, many of whom dragged their luggage behind them and waved to former shipmates on balconies as they disembarked.

For the 500 passengers leaving the Diamond Princess after testing negative, a difficult 14-day quarantine period has come to an end after their dream cruise turned into a nightmare of fear and boredom, confined in many cases to small windowless cabins.

“Our last deep gratitude to the crews and captain for such an amazing care ... during the epic crisis... We can’t wait to see you again soon on board again,” tweeted passenger Yardley Wong, who left after 14 days cooped in a small cabin with her six-year-old son.

Many were left onboard with an anxious wait for test results that would allow them to disembark.

Disembarkation is expected to take about three days as more test results become available. The crew is to begin a new quarantine when the last passenger has left.

People in Yokohama appeared supportive of the decision to allow the passengers out, despite the COVID-19 fears.

“I am sure those people on board must be really worried. I hope they can go back to their normal life soon,” 51-year-old Isamu Habiro said.