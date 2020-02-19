Virus Outbreak: Over 200 evacuees freed after 14-day quarantine

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 200 Taiwanese and their family members who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, to Taiwan earlier this month were yesterday released after a 14-day quarantine, with a number of them praising the conditions they faced while in isolation.

“It’s good to be home,” a 55-year-old engineer surnamed Chou (周) said, as he exited a tour bus at Chao Ma Bus Station in Taichung.

Chou was one of 247 people brought back to Taiwan on a charter flight on Feb. 3 after being stuck in Wuhan, which was sealed off on Jan. 23 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

One of the evacuees tested positive for the virus upon arrival and remains hospitalized, while the other 246 were put in quarantine in three facilities — two in New Taipei City and one in Taichung.

Their quarantine was officially lifted at 6am yesterday and after undergoing a final temperature check, they boarded buses that took them to public transportation stations.

Chou, who works at a technology company in Wuhan, was one of the 69 evacuees placed in the quarantine facility in Taichung.

He described the past two weeks he spent in quarantine as “pretty good.”

Another evacuee, a 68-year-old Taiwanese businessman surnamed Cho (卓), praised the food, living space and service he received during his quarantine, saying that he was very content throughout his stay.

Asked if he experienced any inconveniences, Cho said no, adding that “everyone was very cooperative during the process.”

The 246 people will still have to follow a “self-health management” protocol, which entails wearing masks whenever they go out, taking their temperatures twice a day and reporting any potential symptoms to authorities.

There are hundreds more Taiwanese stuck in Wuhan who want to be evacuated, but they have become political footballs, as Taiwanese and Chinese authorities squabble over arrangements for future charters, with each side accusing the other of blocking progress on the issue.

Disputes arose over the first charter flight because of the presence of one infected person and the passengers who took the flight did not match a previously agreed upon list of passengers.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) yesterday said that Taiwan, following public health and humanitarian principles, prioritized “people with poor health, the elderly, women and children, but China has played politics to interfere with the charter flights.”

“Beijing is deceiving the world by blaming Taiwan for the flight impasse,” he said.

“However, it is they [Chinese authorities] who are imposing unacceptable conditions, drafting their own passenger lists and refusing to let us conduct medical tests [on passengers]. They are playing politics to undermine the Taiwanese government,” Wang said.

Additional reporting by Jason Pan