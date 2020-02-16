Vatican, Chinese foreign ministers hold first meeting between two sides

AFP, BEIJING

The foreign ministers of China and the Vatican have met in the first such high-level encounter between the sides, which do not have diplomatic ties, Beijing’s state media reported yesterday.

The talks on Friday between Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and Archbishop Paul Gallagher in Munich, Germany, came as relations between the two sides have steadily improved following a landmark agreement on the appointment of bishops in 2018.

“Today is the first meeting between the Chinese and Vatican foreign ministers,” Wang was quoted as saying by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece the People’s Daily.

“This is a continuation of the exchanges between China and the Vatican for a period of time. It will open up more space for the future exchanges between the two sides,” he added.

Wang called the 2018 agreement “groundbreaking,” saying that it “has achieved positive results.”

Wang and Gallagher, who met during the Munich Security Conference, also discussed Beijing’s efforts to contain an outbreak of COVID-19, which has killed more than 1,500 people and infected tens of thousands in China.

In a statement, the Vatican said that the talks were “cordial” and that contacts between the two sides had seen “positive developments.”

Wang and Gallagher “highlighted the importance” of the 2018 deal and reiterated their willingness to continue “the institutional dialogue at the bilateral level to promote the life of the Catholic Church and the good of the Chinese people,” it said.

The Vatican is Taiwan’s only European diplomatic ally. The People’s Republic of China broke relations with the Vatican in 1951.

China’s roughly 12 million Catholics have for decades been split between a government-run association, whose clergy were chosen by the CCP, and an unofficial “underground” church loyal to the Vatican.

However, under the terms of the deal agreed in September 2018, both Beijing and the Vatican now have a say in appointing Catholic bishops in China.

The first bishop to be ordained under the deal was Antonio Yao Shun (姚順) of the diocese of Ulanqab in the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in August last year.

Chinese law requires priests and bishops to register and align with the country’s official church.

However, the Vatican said at the time that Yao had also “received the Papal Mandate” at the ordination.

Pope Francis has recognized seven clergy appointed by China as part of the deal, despite fears that the accord would be used by Beijing to further crack down on worshipers outside the official church.