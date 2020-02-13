Sanders wins New Hampshire, Biden crashes

AFP, MANCHESTER, New Hampshire

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday won New Hampshire’s high-stakes Democratic primary, according to US TV network projections, leaving rivals including former US vice president Joe Biden in his wake as he staked his claim to challenge US President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders, the flag-bearer for the party’s progressive wing, had 26 percent of votes with most of the count complete in the northeastern state, where he routed former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of New Hampshire for a great victory tonight,” Sanders told cheering supporters after National Broadcasting Co and American Broadcasting Co called the result in his favor.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” the senator from neighboring Vermont added as he raised the roof with his rallying cry for fairer taxes and healthcare reform.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg finished second at 24 percent as he readied for the more difficult battles ahead.

“Now our campaign moves on to Nevada, to South Carolina, to communities across our country, and we will welcome new allies to our movement at every step,” Buttigieg said.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar maintained a late surge to place third on about 20 percent, while US Senator Elizabeth Warren finished in fourth at about 9 percent.

Trump weighed in, tweeting: “Bootedgeedge [Buttigieg] is doing pretty well tonight. Giving Crazy Bernie a run for his money. Very interesting!”

After months atop the pack, Biden had already conceded that he expected to do badly in New Hampshire, as he did a week earlier in Iowa — and the former vice president’s worst fears were beginning to materialize as he languished in fifth with just more than 8 percent.

The performance will be a body blow to the 77-year-old, who has failed to generate the fundraising numbers or the enthusiasm levels of his rivals for the top spot on the Democratic ticket.

White House hopefuls had been seeking clarity in the Granite State after the first-in-the-nation Iowa count devolved into chaos, with Sanders and Buttigieg eventually emerging neck-and-neck.

For tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang (楊安澤) and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, that meant facing reality and bowing out after they failed to make an impact.

“You know I am the math guy and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race,” Yang told cheering supporters as he bowed out.

Yang was polling at a lowly 3 percent with 20 percent of precincts reporting on Tuesday evening in New Hampshire, placing him well out of contention.

“I hope this campaign can be a message and a word of caution and guidance to my Democratic colleagues that Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems. He is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years,” Yang added.