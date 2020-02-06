Taiwanese in PRC have virus: TAO

By Chung Li-hua and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two Taiwanese in China have been confirmed infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus, while two others are suspected to be infected, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday, citing information from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO).

All five were receiving medical treatment, it said.

Xinhua quoted TAO spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) as saying that China has been providing assistance to “Taiwanese compatriots” from the beginning of the outbreak and had maintained contact with relevant individuals in Taiwan, providing 36 updates on the outbreak situation so far.

“Facing trials and tribulations together, and providing mutual help and protection is the shared virtue of the Chinese people. Blood is thicker than water among compatriots across the Taiwan Strait,” Ma was quoted as saying.

Ma said that he hoped Taiwanese authorities could appropriately arrange for “mainland” students at Taiwanese schools to return to Taiwan as soon as possible, and safeguard their rights to health, study and other interests, he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Mainland Affairs Council officials yesterday said at a news conference in Taipei that three Taiwanese in China confirmed to have the virus could not be repatriated due to Chinese quarantine measures.

The government was greatly concerned about Taiwanese infected in China and called on Chinese authorities to provide all necessary care, council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said.

The council would coordinate with the Straits Exchange Foundation to receive updates and they would be passed on to family members, he said.

The Central Epidemic Command Center would make decisions regarding when Taiwanese confirmed to have the virus could return home for treatment, he said.