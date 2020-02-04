Britain to toughen rules on terrorism after London attack

Reuters, LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday said that the government would set out tougher rules on releasing people convicted of terrorism offenses after an Islamist attacker injured two people in a stabbing spree days after he was set free halfway through his prison term.

Sudesh Amman, jailed in 2018 for possession of terrorist documents and disseminating terrorist publications, was on Sunday shot dead by police after he went on the rampage with a stolen 25cm knife on a busy London street.

Amman had previously praised the Islamic State militant group, shared an online al-Qaeda magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

He also described Yazidi women as slaves and said the Koran made it permissible to rape them.

Johnson said the government would announce fundamental changes in dealing with people convicted of terrorism offenses.

“Those measures will build upon the actions we have already put in place,” UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel said.

There would be legislation to end the early release from prison of counterterrorism offenders, she said.

“It is right that these individuals are kept behind bars,” Patel said.

British politicians have repeatedly discussed tougher rules on terrorism, calls that increased after a former convict killed two people and wounded three more, before police shot him dead near London Bridge in November last year.

Johnson said that since that attack, the government had “moved quickly to introduce a package of measures to strengthen every element of our response to terrorism — including longer prison sentences and more money for the police.”

Amman had recently been released from prison, according to police, having been jailed for promoting violent Islamist material.

He went on the rampage at about 2pm on Streatham High Road, having strapped a fake bomb to his body. He stabbed two people, while a third sustained minor injuries caused by shattered glass when police opened fire.

Amman was under surveillance at the time of the attack by armed police, who shot him dead.

In November 2018, he pleaded guilty to possessing terrorist documents and disseminating terrorist publications, and the following month he was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Ian Acheson, who carried out a review of the management of Islamist extremists in jail, said the prison service did not have the appetite or aptitude to manage terrorist offenders.

“We may need to accept there are certain people who are so dangerous they must be kept in prison indefinitely,” he told BBC radio.

Mark Rowley, formerly Britain’s most senior counterterrorism police officer who was in post when Amman was arrested, said dozens of other people convicted of terrorism offenses were due to be released soon.