Women shine at India’s Republic Day pageantry

AFP, NEW DELHI

Huge crowds yesterday gathered for India’s Republic Day parade, with women taking center-stage at the annual pomp-filled spectacle of military might featuring army tanks, horses and camels.

For the first time, the riders performing daredevil stunts on motorbikes to the delight of the crowds lining New Delhi’s central Rajpath Boulevard were women.

Inspector Seema Nag saluted the gathered VIPs as she led her fellow bikers, one precariously perched at the top of a ladder wedged behind her vehicle’s handlebars as others formed a human pyramid, drawing the loudest cheers from thousands of spectators.

And in front of the guest of honor, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Captain Tania Shergill, a fourth-generation army officer, led an all-male Corps of Signals military communications contingent.

Bolsonaro sat next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who wore a saffron turban — and waved and clapped from behind bullet-proof glass.

Yesterday was the anniversary of India’s adoption of its constitution in 1950.

The two-hour showcase of military might and cultural diversity included everything from battle tanks and state-of-the-art weaponry to traditional dancers.

Scaled-down models of the Rafale aircraft were paraded by the air force, following the South Asian nation’s purchase of 36 jets from France in 2016 in a multibillion-dollar deal. The mounted camels of the Indian Border Security Force put in an early showing, strutting across the avenue in brightly colored caparisons.

Traditional dancers representing some of India’s diverse regional cultures performed on elaborately decorated floats showcasing selected states.

The show culminated with a Su-30 MKI fighter jet roaring through the sky in a “Vertical Charlie” aerobatic maneuver.

The parade was held against a backdrop of nationwide protests over a new citizenship law that critics say discriminates against minority Muslims, which make up 200 million people in India’s 1.3 billion-strong population.

A 620km-long human chain was planned in southern Kerala state later yesterday, as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed National Register of Citizens.

The new law makes it easier for persecuted religious minorities from three neighboring countries to obtain citizenship, but not if they are Muslim.

There have also been protests against Bolsonaro’s visit, with a small rally held on Friday in Mumbai, where demonstrators questioned his stand on climate change and sexist comments against a female politician.