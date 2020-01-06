2020 Elections: Han promises to reform the KMT if elected

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) yesterday vowed to reform the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) if elected president.

Speaking at a rally in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) on “Super Sunday” ahead of Saturday’s elections, the KMT presidential candidate said that the party needs “a big reform” to become closer to the public.

It “must be sympathetic to people’s suffering and evolve with time, so that its supporters can be proud,” Han said.

“I promise to build an honest, competent, decent and hardworking team to run the nation,” he said.

If elected, he would reinstate the Special Investigation Division to fight corruption, he said.

If the KMT wins a legislative majority, he would work with the legislature to help Taiwan “rise again” to the “amazement” of its neighbors, Han said.

Neighboring countries have lost their respect for Taiwan during President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) term, he added.

Naming Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, Han asked: “Which country still takes Taiwan seriously?”

Starting next month, Taiwanese traveling to Thailand would be required to provide a financial statement when applying for a visa “to prove that you are a rich Taiwanese,” he said, adding that Taiwanese who are not rich “would not be welcome.”

The Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei in November announced that the requirement also applies to British, Chinese and French travelers.

“The Republic of China is facing an unprecedented crisis,” as the nation continues to go downhill, Han said.

While the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) claims that Taiwan is the best-performing economy of the four Asian Tigers, “no Taiwanese would believe it,” he said.

The DPP has been governing the nation with lies over the past few years, Han said, adding: “It lies about wanting to promote independence when it really just wants to be corrupt.”

“Democracy means suffering because of one’s own decision,” he added.

The quality of the government depends on the quality of the voters, he said, urging people to support him and the KMT in the elections.

Han earlier in the day visited former president Chiang Ching-kuo’s (蔣經國) mausoleum in Taoyuan County’s Touliao (頭寮) for the 32nd anniversary of his death and attended a rally in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹).

At the rally, Han asked whether Taiwan had one of its worst military helicopter accidents because it has been possessed by evil spirits.

“In the Republic of China’s decades-long history, there has never been an accident in which the chief of the general staff and the chief master have been killed at the same time,” Han said, referring to a UH-60M Black Hawk crash in New Taipei City on Thursday, which killed eight of the 13 military personnel on board.

“The nation is having bad luck. What exactly is happening? Did Taiwan offend someone? Is Taiwan possessed by evil spirits? Is Taiwan sick?” Han asked.

Asked about the remarks, Han’s campaign office later said that he wanted to say that the accident was unprecedented in its severity.

Additional reporting by CNA and staff writer