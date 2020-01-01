Last year was Taiwan’s warmest on record: CWB

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Last year was the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 24.56°C, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

Except for 1998, which had an average temperature of 24.39°C, the rest of the nation’s top 10 warmest years have all been in the 21st century, including 2017 and 2016 with average temperatures of 24.4°C, 2015 at 24.3°C, 2018 at 24.22°C, 2006 at 24.15°C, 2002 at 24.17°C, 2007 at 24.13°C and 2009 at 23.99°C, the bureau said.

A rise in average temperatures from January to April last year was the main reason for it being the warmest year since 1947, when the bureau began collecting meteorological data, CWB Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said.

“Continental cold air masses were generally weak and occurred less frequently in those four months. That resulted in the nation not being under the influence of cold air masses as much last year,” Lu said.

“Except for cooler weather in May, the weather in the remaining months of the year was generally slightly warmer than normal, making last year the nation’s warmest,” he said.

Although the bureau has forecast that this winter would be normal to warm, this and next month are to remain the coldest months of the year, Lu said, adding that the bureau does not exclude the possibility of strong cold air masses and cold fronts in that period.

The bureau has not detected the possible formation of a cold air system in the next two weeks, he said.

From this month to March, there would be normal to slightly higher-than-average temperatures, with slightly less than normal rainfall, he added.

Last year, rainfall mostly occurred in the plum rain season and the summer, particularly in May and August, the bureau said.

With the exception of the southeast, which saw less accumulated rainfall than usual, Taiwan experienced normal to more-than-normal accumulated rainfall, it said.

The bureau forecast that the nation would today be under the influence of the northeast monsoon, with lows in the north and northeast dropping to between 14°C and 15°C, while lows in other parts of Taiwan would be about 16°C to 17°C.

Daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan would not exceed 20°C, the bureau said, adding that the rest of the nation would see daytime temperatures rise to between 21°C and 25°C.

The chance of isolated showers remains high in eastern Taiwan, as well as Taipei and New Taipei City, while the rest of the nation should see sunny skies, it said.

Rogue waves could occur on the north and east coasts, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), it added.

The northeast monsoon is expected to weaken slightly tomorrow, with warm and comfortable weather during the day, although temperatures would remain low in the early morning and late at night, the bureau said.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for Friday and Saturday, with a high chance of showers on the east coast, it said.