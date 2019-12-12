China leads world in number of jailed journalists: report

AFP, WASHINGTON

At least 250 journalists are jailed around the world, with the largest number held in China, amid a growing crackdown by authoritarian regimes on independent media, a press freedom watchdog said yesterday.

Many of those imprisoned face “anti-state” charges or are accused of producing “false news,” said a report by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, which also cited Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Eritrea, Vietnam and Iran for their jailing of journalists.

The group said that it counted at least 48 journalists jailed in China, one more than last year, as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) ramps up efforts to control the media.

That put China ahead of Turkey, which has 47 imprisoned journalists, and was its largest number over the previous three years.

However, Beijing defended its press freedoms, saying that the Chinese government was simply carrying out the rule of law.

“No one is above the law,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) told a media briefing, before advising reporters to consider what “illegal things” the 48 jailed journalists did.

The report also said that the situation in Turkey, which had 68 journalists jailed last year, is not really an improvement, but “reflects the successful efforts by the government of [Turkish] President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stamp out independent reporting and criticism.”

The Turkish government has shut down more than 100 news outlets and filed terrorism-related charges against many of their staff, putting many reporters out of work and intimidating others, the group said.

“Dozens of journalists not currently jailed in Turkey are still facing trial or appeal and could yet be sentenced to prison, while others have been sentenced in absentia and face arrest if they return to the country,” the group said.

Authoritarianism, instability and protests in the Middle East led to a rise in the number of journalists locked up in the region, with Saudi Arabia on a par with Egypt as the third-worst jailer worldwide, each with 26 imprisoned, the report said.

In Saudi Arabia, no charges have been disclosed against 18 of the journalists behind bars, the group said, expressing concern over reports of “beating, burning and starving political prisoners, including four journalists.”

Several of the arrests in Egypt came ahead of protests against corruption in September, which included calls for Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to resign.

Campaigners have said that the global total of 250 jailed journalists remains disturbingly high, even if it is slightly less than 255 last year and the record of 273 in 2016.

The report said that the group “believes that journalists should not be imprisoned for doing their jobs.”

It cited the case of Chinese freelance journalist Sophia Huang (黃雪琴), who was arrested in October after writing about marching with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Globally, the number charged with “false news” rose to 30, from 28 last year. This charge is used most frequently in Egypt, but has also been leveled against journalists in Russia and Singapore.