CEC announces dates for TV policy presentations

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday announced the dates for the four televised presidential and vice presidential platform presentations, with the first presidential one to be broadcast by Chinese Television System (華視) on Dec. 18 at 7pm.

As stipulated in Article 45 of the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act (總統副總統選舉罷免法), the commission must provide state-funded airtime on national TV channels for presidential candidates to announce their policies.

Each pair of candidates must be given at least 30 minutes to introduce their platform and the selected TV channel cannot turn down being the designated broadcaster, the act states.

Presidential candidates must each be permitted three presentations and the vice presidential candidates one, the commission said, citing the Regulations for Implementation of Televised Presentation of Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates’ Platforms (總統副總統選舉候選人電視政見發表會實施辦法).

The second presidential presentation is to be aired on China Television (中視) on Dec. 25 at 2pm and the third on Taiwan Television (台視) on Dec. 27 at 7pm, the commission said, adding that the vice presidential presentation is to be aired on Public Television Service (公共電視台) on Dec. 20 at 7pm.

Each presidential and vice presidential candidate is to be given 30 minutes in which to state their policy platform, with the 30 minutes to be broken into three segments of 10 minutes each, the commission said.

As is the custom, commission officials are to host and moderate each broadcast, it said.

Commission Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) is to host and commission member Huang Hsiu-tuan (黃秀端) is to moderate the first presidential broadcast; member Chou Chih-hung (周志宏) is to host and member Chen Yeh-tuan (陳月端) is to moderate the second broadcast; and member Lin Chiung-chu (林瓊珠) is to host and member Chiu Chang-yueh (邱昌嶽) is to moderate the third broadcast, it said.

Commission Deputy Chairman Chen Chao-chien (陳朝建) is to host and member Lin Chao-chi (林超琦) is to moderate the vice presidential broadcast, it added.