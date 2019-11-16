Taipei says it is to keep ‘Taiwan’ in Prague accord

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei City Government is inclined to refer to itself as “City of Taipei, Taiwan” in a planned sister-city agreement with Prague, Taipei City Government spokesman Tom Chou (周台竹) said yesterday after a review of Prague’s proposal was suspended because of a disagreement over the wording.

The Taipei City Council’s Civil Affairs Committee on Saturday last week suspended its review of the proposal after Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) councilors demanded that the city government use Republic of China (ROC) as the nation’s name, drawing criticism from Democratic Progressive Party councilors.

Czech newspaper Denik quoted Prague International Relations and Protocol Unit head Martin Churavy as saying that the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised the Prague City Government to use “City of Taipei, Taiwan” in its proposal.

After being examined by Taipei City Government officials, the proposal is to be forwarded to the Prague City Council for review on Dec. 12, Churavy was quoted as saying.

The Taipei City Government did not receive the information that the newspaper reported, but it is good to know that the Czech foreign ministry supports Prague signing the accord, Chou said.

Prague decided the form of the names in the document and any talk about a change might escalate into a political issue, Chou said.

If the council continues to hold up the process at next week’s meeting, bilateral ties might unexpectedly change, said Chou, who previously served as representative to the Netherlands.

The Taipei City Government would keep negotiating with the councilors, Chou added.

The Taipei City Government prefers keeping “Taiwan” in the document, as that was the name used in previous sister-city agreements with George Town in Malaysia, Manila, Houston, Los Angeles and Helsinki, he said, adding that those accords were signed during a KMT administration.

Since becoming Prague mayor in November last year, Zdenek Hrib has pushed back against Chinese pressure.

In March, he led a delegation to visit Taiwan and last month terminated the Czech capital’s sister-city agreement with Beijing.