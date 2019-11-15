Problems remain with Turkey missiles: Trump

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that more work was needed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the pair failed to resolve a disagreement over Ankara’s decision this year to accept delivery of a Russian air defense system.

Erdogan told reporters that he might be persuaded to use the US-made MIM-104 Patriot system “as well” as the Russian S-400.

Trump said they would agree to keep working on the issue.

“The acquisition of the S-400 creates some very serious challenges for us,” Trump said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to resolve that situation.”

However, Trump said that he believes the two sides can substantially increase trade, which amounted to about US$24 billion in 2017.

“We think we can bring trade up very quickly to about [US]$100 billion between our countries,” Trump said.

The dispute over the competing air defense systems is a major component of the tension between the two countries. Turkey has also come under fire on Capitol Hill for its incursion into Syria last month to attack the Kurdish forces that fought alongside the US against the Islamic State group.

Turkey has criticized the US for its support of Kurdish forces that Ankara views as a threat.

US Senator Lindsey Graham acknowledged Turkey’s concerns regarding some Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces that partnered with the US, but said that they should be addressed by creating a safe zone and not with a “disruptive” incursion, which “must end.”

Nearly all lawmakers in the US Congress see the S-400 as being incompatible with the US’ F-35 stealth jet program.

“Turkey’s activation of the Russian S-400 will require the US to keep Turkey from the F-35 program and issue sanctions,” Graham said. “Turkey has been a valuable ally and member of NATO. I’m hoping to salvage this relationship, but only time will tell if that is possible.”

Erdogan used the meeting as a chance to defend his military offensive in northeastern Syria, with some militants in the area having links to separatists who have waged a violent campaign in Turkey for decades.

“We’re just fighting terrorists, period,” he said. “If you don’t fight back, you will have to pay a very hefty price.”