National security a top priority: Tsai

By Su Yung-yao and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Cybersecurity is directly linked to national security and is a top priority for the government, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday at a meeting with a team of “white hat” hackers at the Presidential Office.

Cybersecurity “will not just be a slogan” for her administration, Tsai told the Taiwanese delegation to the annual DEF CON computer hacker convention, which was held from Aug. 9 to 11 in Las Vegas.

The government last year introduced the Information and Communication Security Management Act (資通安全管理法) and in September this year published its first annual report on the state of cybersecurity in the nation, she said.

The National Communications and Cyber Security Center has been active since its establishment last year, and the government has being training people who are experts in cybersecruity, she added.

The National Security Council and the Executive Yuan are working on an “information security strategy 2.0,” which would be rolled out from 2021 to 2025, she said, adding that the strategy involves cybersecurity training and information-security technology development.

Tsai said she hoped to develop national awareness about the urgency of information security and to build a solid foundation for the development of a digital economy.

She also met a delegation from New York-based non-profit organization the National Committee on American Foreign Policy.

The president told the delegation — which included former American Institute in Taiwan chairman Raymond Burghardt, former US ambassador Susan Elliott and Susan Thornton, a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center of Yale Law School — that the US is Taiwan’s most important strategic and economic partner.

Taiwan will continue to use its advantages and strengths to highlight the nation’s role as a force for good in the world, Tsai said.