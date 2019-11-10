Spain confirms first case of sexually transmitted dengue

AFP, MADRID

Spanish health authorities on Friday confirmed a case of a man spreading dengue fever through sex, a world-first for a virus that until recently was thought to be transmitted only by mosquitoes.

The case concerns a 41-year-old man from Madrid who contracted dengue fever after having sex with his male partner, who picked up the virus from a mosquito bite during a trip to Cuba, said Susana Jimenez, an epidemiologist at the Madrid region’s public health department.

His infection was confirmed in September and it puzzled doctors, because he had not traveled to a country where the disease, which causes severe flu-like symptoms such as a high fever and body aches, is common, she added.

“His partner presented the same symptoms as him, but lighter, about 10 days earlier, and he had previously visited Cuba and the Dominican Republic,” Jimenez said.

“An analysis of their sperm was carried out and it revealed that not only did they have dengue, but that it was exactly the same virus which circulates in Cuba,” she said.

A “likely” case of sexual transmission of dengue fever between a man and a woman was the subject of a scientific article in South Korea, Jimenez said.

In an e-mail to reporters, the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, which monitors health and disease in Europe, said that this was “to our knowledge, the first sexual transmission of the dengue virus among men who have sex with men.”

Dengue fever is transmitted mainly by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which thrives in densely populated tropical climates and breeds in stagnant pools of water, the WHO Web site showed.

It is most serious — and deadly — in children, especially young girls, but scientists do not know why.