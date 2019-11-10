Three dead, dozens injured in Australia wildfires

AP, CANBERRA

Wildfires razing Australia’s drought-stricken east coast have left at least three people dead, several missing and dozens injured, with more than 150 homes destroyed, officials said yesterday.

About 1,500 firefighters were battling more than 70 fires across Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, with the most intense in the northeast, where flames were fanned by strong winds, state Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

A woman who was found unconscious and with serious burns on Friday near Glen Innes died in a hospital, he said.

Vivian Chaplain, a 69-year-old mother of two and grandmother of six, was alone in her house in the small community of Wytaliba when it was engulfed in flames, her daughter-in-law Chrystal Harwood said.

“I was the last one to speak to her. She was in an absolute panic. She said: ‘We’re on fire. There’s fire everywhere. I need the boys here now,’” Harwood said of their final telephone call.

“Before I even got to tell her to just get out, she’d hung up on me. I couldn’t get back through to her. I tried so many times,” Harwood added. “She was amazing. She was such a strong, loving woman.”

Firefighters found another body yesterday morning in a burned car near Glen Innes, a victim of the same fire, officials said.

The local man’s name has not been released.

A third body was found in the afternoon in a burned house at the village of Johns River, north of Taree, police said, adding that an autopsy would determine whether the victim is the 63-year-old woman who owns the house.

That victim died in a fire hundreds of kilometers from Glen Innes.

Another five people remained missing in the vicinity of the Glen Innes fire and authorities held grave fears for their safety, Fitzsimmons said.

More than 30 people, including firefighters, received medical treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.

One person wen into cardiac arrest, officials said.

At least 150 homes had been destroyed since Friday, and damage assessment teams had yet to reach some of the devastated areas, officials said.

Hundreds of people evacuated their homes along a 500km swath of the eastern seaboard from the Queensland state border south to Forster.

Forster is a town 300km north of Sydney, Australia’s largest city. Many spent the night in evacuation centers, while some slept in vehicles.

In Queensland, about 50 wildfires were raging yesterday.

At least one house was lost, a firefighter sustained a broken leg and 6,000 residents were evacuated from three communities in the state’s southeast, police said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australia to expect more bad news from the fire zones.

His warning came before the third victim was confirmed.

“The devastating and horrific fires that we have seen, particularly in New South Wales, but also in Queensland, have been absolutely chilling,” Morrison said.

The Insurance Council of Australia declared the wildfire crisis a “catastrophe,” meaning insurance claims would be given priority.

In Taree, more than 300 people evacuated overnight to a social club, including Club Taree chief executive Morgan Stewart.

“It was pretty scary,” Stewart said. “We’re hearing lots of stories of lost houses, lost property, goods and effects, animals, land. It’s going to be horrific, I think.”

Peter Lean spent the night on the roof of his house in the town of Wallabi Point, using a garden hose to extinguish burning embers carried by strong winds.