PFP denies Gou-Soong ticket for Jan. 11 vote

By Chen Yun and Weng Yu-huang / Staff reporters

People First Party (PFP) Organization Department director Chang Sho-wen (張碩文) yesterday rejected a rumor that PFP Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) had discussed with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) the possibility of becoming Gou’s running mate on a joint PFP ticket for the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections.

Since Gou announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, the party has worked toward nominating Soong, and a formal motion would be submitted and passed on Wednesday at the PFP National Congress, Chang said.

Chang said that he did not know where the rumor originated and that the party had no intention of “taking advantage” of Gou.

Gou’s office spokeswoman Evelyn Tsai (蔡沁瑜) dismissed the rumor, adding that with Gou having made up his mind not to run, he wished Soong good luck for his fourth presidential bid.

Gou and Soong are old friends who go back more than 20 years, and have kept in touch, she said, adding that Gou had always been a patron of small parties.

Gou hopes that small parties would join forces and become a substantial force at the Legislative Yuan, Tsai said.

The rumor could have originated from Gou’s supporters, who might feel “lost” following his withdrawal, she said, adding that this is a manifestation of people’s desire to find a way forward for a “third political force.”

Anything is possible before the registration deadline for presidential candidates on Nov. 22, she added.

Asked about the rumor while stumping for Taiwan People’s Party legislative candidate Lee Chin-ying (李縉穎) in New Taipei City, Gou jokingly said: “Some sources you have,” and asked reporters to put the spotlight on Lee.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who also attended the event, lauded Lee, a former close aide of his and now of Gou’s, as a capable man who “survived the two strictest bosses in Taiwan.”

Gou said he envisions building a “Chengsan” science park straddling New Taipei City’s Tucheng (土城) and Sansia (三峽) districts.

To realize the plan, Lee must win a legislative seat, he said.

Calling Lee a product of the Gou-Ko alliance, the tycoon said that Lee bears the traits of Ko and himself in that he can boost the economy, cut expenditure, push policies and eliminate corruption.