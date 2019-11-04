MND’s new tattoo policy to take effect next year

By Aaron Tu and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has drafted a new policy on tattoos for volunteer service members according to branch of service, which is to take effect next year.

For many years, the ministry had a no-tattoo policy, because of the links between tattoos and criminal activity and gang membership.

However, as tattoos gradually became trendy and more acceptable in society, the ministry began to loosen its regulations over the past few years and having a tattoo was no longer a bar to volunteer enlistment.

People with small tattoos, such as those behind an ear or on an arm, which did not involve gang totems, vulgar language or images could join the military.

However, having studied regulations adopted by the US military and police departments in other developed nations, the ministry yesterday announced a revised policy.

For volunteers, tattoos above the neck or below the wrist will not be allowed, the ministry said.

However, if volunteers already serving in the military have tattoos above the neck or below the wrist, they would be allowed to keep them, but would not be able to get new ones in those areas, officials said.

For members of the Tri-Service Honor Guard and Tri-Service Band, Political Warfare Bureau officials or military police officers, tattoos that cannot be covered by a short-sleeved shirt and shorts will not be allowed, it said.

However, cadets at the nation’s military academies and Coast Guard Administration officers will not be allowed to have any tattoos, it added.

Tattoos — whether those deemed acceptable under the new policy, or those considered unacceptable under the policy, but which were inked before the policy takes effect — would not affect a servicemember’s performance rating, the ministry said.