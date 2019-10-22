Guatemala’s next leader vows to stand with Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Guatemala would continue to stand with Taiwan by deepening relations with it, Guatemalan president-elect Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei said in Taipei yesterday.

Meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office, he expressed his gratitude for Taiwan’s assistance to his nation in various fields over the years.

He also thanked Taiwan for its close cooperation with his country’s former and current ambassadors to Taipei, and said he believed that ties would reach new heights after 80-plus years of bilateral relations.

The two countries established formal ties in 1935.

Giammattei, who won election in August and is to take office on Jan. 14, said he chose to visit Taiwan now as a “concrete message to the world” that “we will stand with Taiwan,” and the two nations would work hand-in-hand to become even closer allies.

He invited Tsai to his inauguration and vowed that Guatemala would be Taiwan’s strongest ally in Central America.

Tsai said Giammattei’s visit, coming just two months after his election win, showed how much he cherishes bilateral relations.

The Guatemalan delegation arrived on Sunday for a five-day visit.