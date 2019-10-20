Second TAIPEI bill submitted to House in the US

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

US representatives on Friday introduced their Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act to reinforce ties with Taiwan.

John Curtis, a Republican US representative as well as a member of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, worked with four colleagues in the House to initiate the bill.

The four other representatives are Michael McCaul, the lead Republican on the subcommittee and chairman emeritus of the Homeland Security Committee; Mario Diaz-Balart, the Republican cochair of the US Congressional Taiwan Caucus; Albio Sires, the Democratic cochair of the caucus; and Vicente Gonzalez, a Democratic representative.

“The bipartisan legislation is intended to strengthen Taiwan’s standing around the world and comes in response to increased Chinese pressure intended to restrict Taiwan’s international space and global diplomatic recognition,” Curtis said in a statement.

The move came after the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations passed its own version of the act on Sept. 25.

Both versions, which are similar, say that the US government should support Taiwan to strengthen its relationships with its diplomatic allies and unofficial partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

In alignment with its interests, the US government should consider reducing its economic, security and diplomatic engagement with countries that take serious or significant actions to undermine Taiwan, both say.

They urge Washington to launch negotiations with Taiwan “with the goal of entering into a free-trade agreement that is of mutual economic benefit and that protects United States workers and benefits United States exporters.”

The Senate and the House need to pass a single bill before it can be presented to US President Donald Trump to sign into law.

On his Web site, Curtis posted a video in which he said he was delighted to help Taiwanese, even though he left the country he loves many years ago.

“My time as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Taiwan provided a unique understanding of the history and culture in the region. Almost four decades later, I am still committed to advocating on behalf of Taiwan and the Taiwanese people,” he said.

“Our relationship with Taiwan is an important alliance and we must do all we can to empower their democracy and free-market economy,” he said. “The TAIPEI Act is bipartisan, doesn’t cost the American taxpayer a cent and it combats Chinese bullying tactics. Win, win, win.”