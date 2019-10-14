Taiwanese boxer clinches gold, gymnast wins silver

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) yesterday defeated France’s Caroline Cruveillier 4-1 on points to claim gold in the 54kg bantamweight final of the International Boxing Association Women’s World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

Huang, who is 1.77m tall, put her long reach to good use to keep her opponent at a distance.

A student at Fu Jen Catholic University, Huang won bronze at last year’s Asian Games in Jakarta, but sustained a broken toe that kept her out of the ring until October last year.

She participated in the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships in Thailand in April, winning silver.

Taiwan sent six athletes, including Huang, Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) and Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴), to this year’s competition, so they could gain experience competing at the international level in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers in February next year.

In Germany on Saturday, Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) won a silver medal in the pommel horse event at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, becoming the first Taiwanese athlete to win a medal two years in a row at the competition.

Lee easily qualified for final with a score of 14.966, the third-highest among the nine qualifying athletes at the championships in Stuttgart.

In the finals, he topped that with a score of 15.433, which put him in second place.

The gold medal went to 2016 Olympic Champion Max Whitlock of the UK, who scored 15.500, while Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland took bronze with 15.400.

Earlier this year, Lee won gold medals in the pommel horse event at the FIG World Cup in Melbourne, the FIG World Cup in Doha and the Summer Universiade in Naples, successfully defending his title in the latter.

He won a bronze medal at last year’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Team member Hsiao Yu-jan (蕭佑然) made it to the pommel horse final at the world championships for the first time, scoring 14.733 to place seventh.