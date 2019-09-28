Organizers denounce KMT, others for not joining Hong Kong support march

By Chung Li-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the People First Party (PFP) and the Non-Partisan Solidarity Union have refused to join marches in support of democracy in Hong Kong, organizers said yesterday.

Dubbed the “March for Hong Kong and Against Totalitarianism,” the demonstrations are to be held in Taipei and Tainan tomorrow afternoon, organizers said.

The three parties are the only ones with seats in the Legislative Yuan that did not endorse the event and did not even respond to the invitations, said Taiwan Citizen Front founder Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強), one of the organizers.

“It is deeply disappointing that these parties did not stand up for the universal values of democracy, freedom and human rights,” Lai told a news conference outside the legislature in Taipei.

“These parties also failed to reject a proposal to sign a peace agreement with China under Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle. In fact, the KMT’s presidential candidate supports signing such a treaty,” he added, referring to Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Social Democratic Party convener Fan Yun (范雲) said that Beijing has reneged on the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration.

“China has declared that a legally binding treaty recognized by the UN is a historical document without meaning to current affairs,” she said. “Does it make any sense that the KMT’s presidential candidate is asking us to trust some Chinese dictator?”

The government should enforce the law when Chinese students commit politically motivated acts of violence and vandalism, Taiwan Solidarity Union member Pan Ho-hsun (潘厚勳) said, referring to incidents on university campuses in which messages by students in support of Hong Kong protesters were allegedly vandalized, and reports of bullying and intimidation.

“Why should the government tolerate bullying and violence by Chinese students, who are jeopardizing our freedom of speech ... when China is holding [Taiwanese] Morrison Lee (李孟居) and Lee Ming-che (李明哲)?” he asked.

Separately yesterday, the National Policy Agency said in a statement that it has ordered local police bureaus and departments to liaise with school officials to prevent violence and investigate alleged violent incidents on campuses related to the Hong Kong protests.

Regarding tomorrow’s event, the agency said that additional police assets would be dispatched to ensure security, order and the freedom of speech.

Additional reporting by Chiu Chun-fu