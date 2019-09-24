Prisoner transfer in China video raises questions

The Guardian, BEIJING, and staff writer

Drone footage has emerged showing police leading hundreds of blindfolded and shackled men from a train in what is believed to be a transfer of inmates in Xinjiang.

The video, posted anonymously on YouTube on Wednesday last week, shows what appear to be Uighur or other minorities wearing blue and yellow uniforms, with cleanly shaven heads, their eyes covered, sitting in rows on the ground and later being led away by police.

Nathan Ruser, a researcher with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s International Cyber Policy Centre, used clues in the footage, including landmarks and the position of the sun, to verify the video, which he believes was shot at a train station west of Korla in southeast Xinjiang on Aug. 20 last year.

Ruser said the detainees were most likely being transferred to prisons in Korla from Kashgar, where the crackdown has been particularly severe.

“It counters the propaganda offensive China is trying to show,” he said, underlining the treatment of those within the penal system.

A European security source told Sky News over the weekend that they had examined the footage and believe it is real and might have been taken earlier this year.

The video was posted on YouTube by an account named War on Fear, whose stated goal is to fight fear inspired by high-tech surveillance. By yesterday, it had been viewed more than 300,000 times.

Much of the focus of international criticism of China’s far-reaching anti-terrorism campaign in Xinjiang has centered on the extrajudicial detentions of more than 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in internment and political re-education camps.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne on Sunday said the video was “deeply disturbing.”

“We have consistently called for China to cease the arbitrary detention of Uighurs and other Muslim groups. We have raised these concerns — and we will continue to raise them — both bilaterally and in relevant international meetings,” she told the news.com.au Web site.

In related news, China’s State Council Information Office on Sunday issued a white paper saying that the nation has improved the protection of human rights.

Seeking Happiness for People: 70 Years of Progress on Human Rights in China said Chinese enjoy real democracy and China has made regular contributions to the international cause of human rights, Xinhua news agency reported.