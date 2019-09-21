Hong Kong police using excessive force: Amnesty

AFP, HONG KONG

Amnesty International yesterday accused Hong Kong police of using excessive force against pro-democracy protesters, in some cases amounting to torture, allegations that were rejected by a commanding officer.

In a report based on interviews with nearly two dozen activists, most of whom were hospitalized after their arrests, the global rights watchdog said that officers routinely went beyond the level of force allowed by local law and international standards.

“In an apparent thirst for retaliation, Hong Kong’s security forces have engaged in a disturbing pattern of reckless and unlawful tactics against people during the protests,” Amnesty International East Asia director Nicholas Bequelin said.

“This has included arbitrary arrests and retaliatory violence against arrested persons in custody, some of which has amounted to torture,” he said.

The rights group backed calls for an independent inquiry into police brutality, a key demand of protesters, but one that has been rejected by government officials and top police brass.

The Hong Kong Police Force dismissed Amnesty’s findings and rejected allegations that it had used excessive force.

Police said in a statement that their officers “exercise a high level of restraint at all times in the use of force.”

On specific allegations in the report, police said that they “do not comment on individual cases” and that those alleging abuse should register a complaint with the police watchdog instead.

Anti-government protesters have hurled rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails, as well as used slingshots, in their battles with police, who have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

Videos of police baton-charging and beating protesters have frequently gone viral online.

Amnesty interviewed 21 people who had been arrested, 18 of whom were later hospitalized for injuries.

“Almost every arrested person interviewed described being beaten with batons and fists during the arrest, even when they were not resisting and often already restrained,” the report said.

Most interviewees reported the violence stopped once in custody.

However, one detainee said that he was assaulted for being uncooperative and another described seeing police shine a laser into the eye of a young detainee — a tactic protesters have employed against police.