HK police and protesters clash, UK official freed

AP, HONG KONG

Hong Kong protesters yesterday threw bricks and gasoline bombs at police, who responded with tear gas, as chaotic scenes returned to the protests for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Hundreds of black-clad protesters armed with bamboo poles and baseball bats fought with police wielding batons on a main road following a march against “smart lampposts” that was sparked by surveillance fears.

The chaotic scenes unfolded outside a police station and a nearby shopping mall as officers in riot gear faced off with protesters who set up makeshift street barricades.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd after repeated warnings “went futile,” the government said in a statement.

By early evening, most of the protesters had dispersed.

Earlier in the day, some protesters used an electric saw to slice through the bottom of a smart lamppost, while others pulled ropes tied around it to send it toppling.

The protest march started peacefully as supporters took to the streets to demand the removal of the lampposts over worries that they could contain high-tech cameras and facial recognition software used for surveillance by Chinese authorities.

The government in Hong Kong said that the lampposts only collect data on traffic, weather and air quality.

“Hong Kong people’s private information is already being extradited to China. We have to be very concerned,” organizer Ventus Lau (劉?匡) said.

The territory has said it plans to install about 400 of the lampposts in four districts, starting with 50 in the Kwun Tong and Kowloon Bay districts that were the scene of yesterday’s march.

MTR Corp shut down stations and suspended train service near the protest route, after Chinese state media accused it of helping protesters flee.

Also yesterday, Chinese police said that they released an employee at the British consulate in Hong Kong as scheduled after 15 days of administrative detention.

Simon Cheng (鄭文傑) “confessed to his illegal acts,” the public security bureau in Luohu, Shenzhen, said on Sina Weibo, without providing further details.

The British government confirmed his release.

“We welcome the release of Simon Cheng and are delighted that he can be reunited with his family,” the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement, adding that Cheng and his family had requested privacy.