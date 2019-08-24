Thirteen to stand trial over duty-free cigarette scandal

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted four China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) staff and nine National Security Bureau (NSB) personnel on charges of corruption and contraventions of tax law in relation to a duty-free cigarette smuggling scandal.

Former CAL chartered flight division vice president Chiu Chang-hsin (邱彰信), two airline managers, and in-flight service supply division staff members Yu Yao (于堯), Huang Chuan-chen (黃川禎) and Chen Ying-yen (陳穎彥) were among the 13 indicted.

Colonel Lin Chih-chien (林志建) was the highest-ranking officer on the list, which also included majors Wu Tsung-hsien (吳宗憲) and Chang Heng-chia (張恒嘉), who have been detained on restricted communication.

Lin, Wu and Chang were working in presidential security units, while five of the indicted bureau personnel were military staff or non-commissioned officers working as drivers or vehicle security guards for the Presidential Office.

The defendants were charged with breaches of the Tax Collection Act (稅捐稽徵法) and the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例), Deputy Chief Prosecutor Chen Chia-hsiu (陳佳秀) said.

Investigators found that 9,200 cartons of preordered cigarettes and 579 cartons purchased on board President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) flight were allegedly loaded onto five NSB-assigned trucks that joined the president’s motorcade after the flight returned to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on July 22 from an official visit to the nation’s Caribbean allies.

An estimated NT$5.874 million (US$187,058) in tax revenue was lost, Chen Chia-hsiu said.

Six other NSB and CAL personnel were put on probation after receiving deferred prosecution, as they face less serious charges based on provisions of the Tax Collection Act, prosecutors said.

Charges against two other NSB officers on an earlier list of suspects have been dropped due to insufficient evidence, Chen Chia-hsiu said.

CAL yesterday said that the airline regrets the indictment and apologized to the public.

“Our company has fully cooperated with the investigation and assisted in efforts to compile relevant records,” the statement said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩), elder sister of Chiu Chang-hsin, said: “I believe in my brother’s integrity, and that he worked diligently to devote himself to his job... I believe the justice system will acquit him.”